Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Stock Position Lessened by JCP Investment Management LLC

JCP Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for approximately 11.7% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JCP Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

NYSE HGV traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.32. 641,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

