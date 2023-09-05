Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.70 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $100.78 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.15 or 0.00027790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00095460 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00048755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,089,312 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

