Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $237,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,694. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

