Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 6.3%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.05 and last traded at $117.50. Approximately 44,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 69,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 4.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.35.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,079,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $3,992,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,216,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,079,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 24.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $8,755,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.