HRT Financial LP Acquires 104,040 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 413.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,040 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.21% of Par Pacific worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after acquiring an additional 273,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after buying an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,599,000 after buying an additional 524,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after buying an additional 268,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,521,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,373,000 after buying an additional 99,466 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $491,923.74. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.53. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 73.08% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

