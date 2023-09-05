HRT Financial LP Acquires 72,185 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 619.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Activity at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,668,863.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $697,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $18,668,863.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,971 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,062. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

