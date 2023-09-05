HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 367,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Permian Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Permian Resources by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 299.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 4.47.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Benchmark started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.