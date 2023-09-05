HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 556,274 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 556,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.19% of AbCellera Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABCL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

