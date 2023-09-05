HRT Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,959 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 83.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

HOMB stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

