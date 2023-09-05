HRT Financial LP Buys New Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 193,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair downgraded FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FibroGen news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $67,718.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $67,718.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $61,906.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,080 shares of company stock valued at $641,861. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Up 10.4 %

FGEN stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $104.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 246.75% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

