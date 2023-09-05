HRT Financial LP Buys Shares of 152,995 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 152,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

