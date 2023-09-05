HRT Financial LP Has $4 Million Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 171.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,574 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

