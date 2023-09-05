HRT Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.39. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

