HRT Financial LP Invests $4.03 Million in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 383,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 109.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 107,655 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 296,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 124.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.06%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.