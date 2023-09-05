HRT Financial LP Invests $4.23 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

