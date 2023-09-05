HRT Financial LP Invests $4.51 Million in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,284.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,598,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 1,483,031 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after buying an additional 1,375,680 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REXR. Citigroup cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

