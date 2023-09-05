HRT Financial LP Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Oshkosh at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $222,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.07.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.2 %

OSK opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.