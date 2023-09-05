HRT Financial LP Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 136,210 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.10% of Fluor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fluor from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fluor

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.