HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 135,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 1.25% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,302,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 101,209 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $254.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4157 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

