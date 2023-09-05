HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 459,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 40.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

MasterBrand Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MBC opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

About MasterBrand

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.