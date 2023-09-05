HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 165,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $83,450.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,774.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $83,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,774.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 70,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,263,401.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,275.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $2,596,440 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.16. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Read Our Latest Report on PLRX

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.