HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 138,866 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of Braze as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 244.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 6.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the first quarter worth about $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,829 shares of company stock valued at $22,031,629 in the last ninety days. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Braze from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.