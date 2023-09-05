HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 14,300 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Hershey by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Hershey by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 44,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Hershey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $213.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average is $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

