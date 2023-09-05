HRT Financial LP Raises Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 265.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,843 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.12% of KB Home worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. KB Home has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $55.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $513,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares in the company, valued at $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

