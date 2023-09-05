HRT Financial LP Raises Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,493 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 467,779 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 914.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 280,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth $4,611,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 330,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,897 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navient

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.