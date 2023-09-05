HRT Financial LP Reduces Position in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

HRT Financial LP lowered its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,778 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.18% of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P500 by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P500 stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P500 has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.

ProShares UltraPro S&P500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

