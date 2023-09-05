HRT Financial LP Sells 289,187 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 86.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289,187 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.71 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

