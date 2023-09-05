Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires Shares of 17,600 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $73.42. 1,985,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,234. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $151,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,465,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $201,447.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,926.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $151,058.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,465,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $1,863,982 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

