Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys 8,400 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,600 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $362,480. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.94. 422,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,611. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $42.77 and a one year high of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Free Report

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

