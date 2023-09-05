Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 929,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,781. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $118.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.53.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

