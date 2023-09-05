Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Buys New Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.08% of YPF Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,484,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58,292.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,279,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,673 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $4,830,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 653,516 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. 1,316,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.56. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

