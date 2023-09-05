Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Cuts Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,312,000 after purchasing an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,809,000 after purchasing an additional 219,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 200,483 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.07.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.02. 140,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.