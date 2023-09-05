Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.33. The company had a trading volume of 974,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,442. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

