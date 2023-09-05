Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $1.64 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the first quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gentex by 967.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Gentex Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. 411,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,114. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $583.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

