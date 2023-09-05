Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000. Arista Networks comprises 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after buying an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $197.24. The company had a trading volume of 719,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,882. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $198.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at $334,501,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,501,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

