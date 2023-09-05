Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,834,000 after acquiring an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,575,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,431,000 after acquiring an additional 255,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $3.94 on Tuesday, reaching $95.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -596.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $123.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

