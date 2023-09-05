Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases Shares of 175,000 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $822,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,409,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 198,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,515,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,072,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.66%.

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

