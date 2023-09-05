Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases Shares of 775,000 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 775,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000. Southwestern Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Southwestern Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. 5,189,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,428,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

