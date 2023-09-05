Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Reduces Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $15.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $420.07. 255,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,179. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

