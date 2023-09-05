Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 100,000 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Trinity Industries makes up about 1.5% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Trinity Industries worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE TRN traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 139,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,181. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

