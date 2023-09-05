Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 2,100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.65. 345,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,190. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.79 and its 200 day moving average is $463.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

