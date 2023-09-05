Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 2,243 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $734,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 295,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 216.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

