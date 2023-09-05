Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 3,250 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after acquiring an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after buying an additional 269,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,584,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,761,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $20.85 on Tuesday, hitting $689.93. 71,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $741.63 and a 200 day moving average of $701.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

