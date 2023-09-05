Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 189.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

UGI Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. 859,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.52%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

