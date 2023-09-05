Illumina’s (ILMN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $168.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.13 and a 200-day moving average of $200.10. Illumina has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,434,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,186,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 30,635 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

