Inceptionr LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ANET stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.46. 214,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,064. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $198.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

