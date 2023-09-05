Inceptionr LLC Boosts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.90.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.07. 11,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $420.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

