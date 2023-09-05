Inceptionr LLC Buys New Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total value of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $311.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.30.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

