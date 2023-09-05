Inceptionr LLC Has $587,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Inceptionr LLC trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,124. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $186.15. 128,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,462. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.65 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

