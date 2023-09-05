Inceptionr LLC Has $597,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Inceptionr LLC reduced its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

FR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. 34,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,818. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

